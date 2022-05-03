Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.19. 33,671,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,733,117. The stock has a market cap of $373.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

