Factorial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 22,000 Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000. Post makes up approximately 1.6% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Post by 592.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 11.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 138,110 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Post by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,275,000 after purchasing an additional 80,770 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 78,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Post by 252.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 108,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 78,024 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of POST traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,504. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.89. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $78.88.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POST. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

About Post (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.