Factorial Partners LLC Has $86,000 Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 412,236 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 985,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,860 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 788,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 57,631 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 618,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 180,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 455,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,714 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTRX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of MTRX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,226. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $161.97 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin A. Durkin bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

