Factorial Partners LLC Has $986,000 Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 96.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:GTES traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.15. 21,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.66. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gates Industrial Profile (Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.