Factorial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Factorial Partners LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 2.5% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $2,534,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,027,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 100,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,533,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

SPGI traded down $6.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.90. The stock had a trading volume of 80,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,070. The firm has a market cap of $87.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.27 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

