Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) PT Lowered to €38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €48.00 ($50.53) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FURCF. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.89) to €56.00 ($58.95) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.89) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($57.89) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €53.00 ($55.79) to €44.00 ($46.32) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of Faurecia S.E. stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.96. Faurecia S.E. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

