Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.17.

FRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,007. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $109.62 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

