Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Short Interest Update

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 173,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDUS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 53,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.63. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $21.15.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 128.37% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.32%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.