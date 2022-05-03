Financial Analysis: Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) versus China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC)

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) and China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.0% of Omeros shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Omeros shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Omeros and China SXT Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros $73.81 million 2.86 $194.24 million $3.09 1.09 China SXT Pharmaceuticals $4.78 million 0.81 -$2.75 million N/A N/A

Omeros has higher revenue and earnings than China SXT Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Omeros has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Omeros and China SXT Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros 2 1 1 1 2.20 China SXT Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Omeros presently has a consensus price target of $30.40, suggesting a potential upside of 802.08%. Given Omeros’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Omeros is more favorable than China SXT Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Omeros and China SXT Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros -136.61% N/A -44.68% China SXT Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Omeros beats China SXT Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omeros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19. Its clinical programs also consist of PPAR? (OMS405) that is in Phase II to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; PDE7 (OMS527), which is in Phase I trial for treating addiction and compulsive disorders, and movement disorders; and MASP-3 (OMS906) that is in Phase I trial for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and other alternative pathway disorders. The company's preclinical programs comprise MASP-2-small-molecule inhibitors used for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; longer-acting second generation antibody targeting MASP-2; and MASP-3-small-molecule inhibitors to treat PNH and other alternative pathway disorders. Its preclinical programs also include GPR174 Inhibitors and Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell and Adoptive T-Cell Therapies for various cancers; and G protein-coupled receptor targets for treating immunologic, immuno-oncologic, metabolic, CNS, cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen. The company provides its products under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. As of July 31, 2021, its end-customer base includes 70 pharmaceutical companies, 12 chain pharmacies, and 59 hospitals in 10 provinces and municipalities in China, including Jiangsu, Hubei, Shandong, Guangdong, Liaoning, Anhui, Henan, Jiangxi, Heilongjiang, and Hainan. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Taizhou, China.

