Financial Review: LSC Communications (OTCMKTS:LKSDQ) versus CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS)

LSC Communications and CPI Card Group are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LSC Communications and CPI Card Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSC Communications $3.33 billion 0.00 -$295.00 million N/A N/A CPI Card Group $375.12 million 0.34 $15.94 million $1.36 8.40

CPI Card Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LSC Communications.

Profitability

This table compares LSC Communications and CPI Card Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSC Communications N/A N/A N/A CPI Card Group 4.25% -12.54% 6.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of CPI Card Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of LSC Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of CPI Card Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LSC Communications and CPI Card Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSC Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A CPI Card Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CPI Card Group beats LSC Communications on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSC Communications (Get Rating)

LSC Communications, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various traditional and digital print, print-related services, and office products in North America, Europe, and Mexico. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; Mexico; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties. This segment also provides other print-related services, including mail services. The Book segment produces books for publishers; and provides supply-chain management, and warehousing and fulfillment services, as well as e-book formatting for book publishers. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells branded and private label products in various categories, such as filing products, envelopes, note-taking products, binder products, and forms. The Mexico segment produces magazines, catalogs, statements, forms, and labels. The Other segment provides directories; and outsourced print procurement and management services. The company serves printed products service retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; publishers of magazines, books, and directories; and office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers, and retailers and e-commerce resellers through the United States Postal Service or foreign postal services, as well as through direct shipment and online retailers. LSC Communications, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. On April 13, 2020, LSC Communications, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About CPI Card Group (Get Rating)

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks. Its products include Europay, Mastercard, And Visa (EMV) and non-EMV financial payment cards and metal cards, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides on-demand services and various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment, and instant issuance services. The Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services to prepaid debit card providers. It also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. It serves issuers of debit and credit cards, Prepaid Debit Card program managers, community banks, credit unions, group service providers, and card transaction processors in the United States. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

