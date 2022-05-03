First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.97. First Bancorp reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Bancorp.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 29.04%.

FBNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,421 shares of company stock worth $173,892. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,991,000 after buying an additional 1,008,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,905,000 after purchasing an additional 301,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,383,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,237,000 after purchasing an additional 90,290 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,147,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 951,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,507,000 after purchasing an additional 31,608 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.84. 8,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

First Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.