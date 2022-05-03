First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Corteva worth $17,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

