Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Focus Financial Partners has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Focus Financial Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 495.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

