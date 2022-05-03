Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Buys 2,428 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 2.7% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $680,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,999 shares of company stock worth $6,964,641 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.82. 2,031,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.97 and its 200 day moving average is $348.21. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $276.88 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

