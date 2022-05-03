Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,114 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 7.4% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $65,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,407,883 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.98.

