Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,596,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,182,000 after purchasing an additional 433,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,406,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,758,000 after purchasing an additional 170,112 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,106. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.81 and a one year high of $85.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average of $77.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

