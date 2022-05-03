Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.69. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.30.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

