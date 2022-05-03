Fractal Investments LLC Buys Shares of 13,403 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,196,000 after acquiring an additional 226,170 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,553,000 after acquiring an additional 61,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,198,724,000 after acquiring an additional 383,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,631 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 351,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,584,931. The firm has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

