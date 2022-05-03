Fractal Investments LLC Buys Shares of 15,668 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 70.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 191,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 79,037 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 62.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,505,000 after acquiring an additional 859,039 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $1,289,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 243,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 60,764 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVT stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 19,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,682. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

NVT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

