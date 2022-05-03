Fractal Investments LLC Buys Shares of 15,668 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2022

Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 70.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 191,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 79,037 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 62.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,505,000 after acquiring an additional 859,039 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $1,289,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 243,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 60,764 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVT stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 19,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,682. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

NVT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.