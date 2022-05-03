Fractal Investments LLC Invests $18.22 Million in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 392,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,223,000. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises about 6.3% of Fractal Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fractal Investments LLC owned 0.18% of Magellan Midstream Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 373,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.39. 14,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,170. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

