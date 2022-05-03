Fractal Investments LLC Takes $365,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 180.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after acquiring an additional 365,283 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,687. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $102.28 and a one year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

