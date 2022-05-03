Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.08)-($0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $117-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.95 million.Freshworks also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.18)-($0.16) EPS.

FRSH traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.96. 4,195,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,677. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Freshworks’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

FRSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.38.

In related news, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,994 shares of company stock worth $3,031,422 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,658.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 23,502 shares during the period. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

