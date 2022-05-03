Frisch Financial Group Inc. Acquires 14,156 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,156 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,589,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after buying an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after buying an additional 3,907,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,453,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.68. 20,872,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,538,172. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.