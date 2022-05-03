Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,667 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,077 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Intel stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.06. 40,145,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,355,902. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

