Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Sells $64,602.72 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $64,602.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,926.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Mark Perlmutter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 2,466 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $42,094.62.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 1,170 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $20,790.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.01. 278,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $863.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNKO. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Funko by 262.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 43,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Funko by 160.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 176,358 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 42.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Funko (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

