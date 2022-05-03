Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GAIA. B. Riley cut their price target on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

GAIA opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49. Gaia has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.27 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Gaia had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gaia will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gaia by 3,131.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in Gaia by 124.1% during the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 313,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 173,384 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gaia by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 39,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

