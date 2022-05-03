Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on GAIA. B. Riley cut their price target on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.
GAIA opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49. Gaia has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.27 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.64.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gaia by 3,131.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in Gaia by 124.1% during the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 313,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 173,384 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gaia by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 39,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.
Gaia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaia (GAIA)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.