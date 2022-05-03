Generac (GNRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Generac to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Generac has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Generac to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GNRC opened at $226.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.38. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Generac has a 1 year low of $217.10 and a 1 year high of $524.31.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Generac by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Generac by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.45.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

