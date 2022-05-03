General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) and PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Financial Review

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) and PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get General Cannabis alerts:

This table compares General Cannabis and PetMed Express’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Cannabis $5.93 million 4.66 -$8.87 million N/A N/A PetMed Express $309.21 million 1.47 $30.60 million $1.08 20.06

PetMed Express has higher revenue and earnings than General Cannabis.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for General Cannabis and PetMed Express, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A PetMed Express 1 1 1 0 2.00

PetMed Express has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.60%. Given PetMed Express’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PetMed Express is more favorable than General Cannabis.

Volatility and Risk

General Cannabis has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetMed Express has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares General Cannabis and PetMed Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Cannabis -149.64% -128.29% -46.38% PetMed Express 7.83% 16.00% 13.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of PetMed Express shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of PetMed Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PetMed Express beats General Cannabis on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Cannabis (Get Rating)

General Cannabis Corp. provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and a retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as two retail stores in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Advanced Cannabis Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to General Cannabis Corp. in June 2015. General Cannabis Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About PetMed Express (Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes. The company also sells food, beds, crates, stairs, strollers, and other pet supplies. It sells its products through its Internet website and mobile app; telephone contact center; and direct mail/print through catalogs, brochures, and postcards. PetMed Express, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for General Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.