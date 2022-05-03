General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) VP Sells $2,532,526.92 in Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE GD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.41. 66,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.23. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in General Dynamics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.70.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

