General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Cut to $100.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.69.

General Electric stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. General Electric has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.99%.

In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

