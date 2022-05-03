GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Short Interest Update

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 179,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,826,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GenTech stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 55,514,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,973,734. GenTech has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Get GenTech alerts:

GenTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

GenTech Holdings, Inc operates a chain of hemp centric coffee shop retail spaces under the Healthy Leaf brand name. The company offers CBD-infused chocolates, skin creams, artisan teas, artisan coffee, wellness snack bars, and pet treats through its retail spaces. It also provides holistic education and classes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GenTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.