German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $35.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 8,204 shares of company stock valued at $303,339 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 150.6% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 36.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 91.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 216,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,227,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 83.3% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

