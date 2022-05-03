Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

