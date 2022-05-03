Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,000 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,363,000 after purchasing an additional 601,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,986,000 after acquiring an additional 229,873 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,342 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $489,087.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 76,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $3,760,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 646,060 shares of company stock worth $32,366,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.61. 10,117,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,646. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.28). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.61%.

About The Carlyle Group (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.