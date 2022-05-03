Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,856,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,545,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,077,000 after acquiring an additional 909,038 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Genpact by 9,677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 788,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,478,000 after acquiring an additional 780,775 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Genpact by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,029,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,933,000 after acquiring an additional 465,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Genpact by 376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 435,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,710,000 after acquiring an additional 344,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on G. Cowen cut shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

NYSE G traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,593. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

