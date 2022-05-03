Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 306 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF makes up 1.3% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $378,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.26. 72,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,419. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.67. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

