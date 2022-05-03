Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,714 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises 6.3% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.94% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $20,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.91. The company had a trading volume of 56,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,737. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.70 and a fifty-two week high of $131.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.40.

