Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,231,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,542,000 after acquiring an additional 216,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,832,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,265,000 after purchasing an additional 298,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,033,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,942,361. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.75. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

