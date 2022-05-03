Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,936 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Enbridge by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,081,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,485,000 after buying an additional 100,046 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,833,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

