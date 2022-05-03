Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Invests $914,000 in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $498.48. 831,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,227. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $487.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.64.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

