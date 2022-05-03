Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

About Novartis (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.