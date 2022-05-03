Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 26,488 iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 56,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 350,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,649,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.71. 10,625,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,407,789. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $116.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.28.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.