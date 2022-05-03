Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 872,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,231,000 after purchasing an additional 117,557 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMC. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $704,112 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OMC traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.21. 1,426,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,347. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

