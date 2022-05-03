Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 49,699 shares.The stock last traded at $149.82 and had previously closed at $152.62.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $250.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,038.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 87,646 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 288.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,847 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,104 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth about $2,246,000. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.