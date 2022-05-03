Gs Investments Inc. Sells 840 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gs Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 28,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,808,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,892 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,641,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 22,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,917,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,985,986. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

