Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HAYN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Haynes International from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

HAYN stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.34. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Haynes International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Haynes International in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Haynes International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

