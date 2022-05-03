Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HAYN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Haynes International from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
HAYN stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.34. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Haynes International in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Haynes International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Haynes International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haynes International (HAYN)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.