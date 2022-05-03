HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Boosted by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.27.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.30. 1,839,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,891. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.55. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.76 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

