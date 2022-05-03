Head to Head Comparison: nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) versus VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO)

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

nLIGHT has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIA optronics has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares nLIGHT and VIA optronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nLIGHT $270.15 million 2.34 -$29.67 million ($0.70) -20.37 VIA optronics $174.30 million 0.55 -$4.13 million ($0.55) -7.68

VIA optronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than nLIGHT. nLIGHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIA optronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of nLIGHT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of VIA optronics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of nLIGHT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares nLIGHT and VIA optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nLIGHT -10.98% -8.89% -7.16% VIA optronics -5.73% -13.66% -6.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for nLIGHT and VIA optronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nLIGHT 0 1 2 1 3.00 VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

nLIGHT presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.39%. VIA optronics has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 231.36%. Given VIA optronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than nLIGHT.

Summary

nLIGHT beats VIA optronics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nLIGHT (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and European countries, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, Washington.

About VIA optronics (Get Rating)

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

