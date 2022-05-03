Head-To-Head Comparison: Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) & Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Toray Industries and Crescent Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toray Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Crescent Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Crescent Energy has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.09%. Given Crescent Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Toray Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Toray Industries and Crescent Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toray Industries $17.77 billion 0.44 $431.98 million N/A N/A Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 1.87 -$358.54 million ($0.42) -38.88

Toray Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Energy.

Dividends

Toray Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Crescent Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Crescent Energy pays out -114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Toray Industries has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.9% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Toray Industries and Crescent Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toray Industries N/A N/A N/A Crescent Energy -24.28% -152.52% -20.87%

Summary

Crescent Energy beats Toray Industries on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toray Industries (Get Rating)

Toray Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products. It also provides nylon, ABS, PBT, PPS, and other resins and molded products; polyolefin foam products; polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene, and other films; processed film products; raw materials for synthetic fibers and plastics; fine chemicals; electronic and information materials; and graphic materials. In addition, the company offers carbon fibers, carbon fiber composite materials, and molded products; analysis, physical evaluation, research, and other services; and pharmaceuticals, medical devices, etc. Further, it provides engineering services; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; IT-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; and materials for housing, building, and civil engineering applications. The company was formerly known as Toyo Rayon Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Toray Industries, Inc. in 1970. Toray Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Crescent Energy (Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

