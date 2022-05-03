Head to Head Contrast: Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) vs. CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) and CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Forge Global has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CME Group has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Forge Global and CME Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 0 0 0 N/A CME Group 1 9 4 0 2.21

CME Group has a consensus price target of $254.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.52%. Given CME Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CME Group is more favorable than Forge Global.

Profitability

This table compares Forge Global and CME Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global N/A -46.73% 2.25% CME Group 57.98% 9.29% 1.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of CME Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of CME Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forge Global and CME Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global N/A N/A $9.36 million N/A N/A CME Group $4.69 billion 16.61 $2.64 billion $7.66 28.30

CME Group has higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global.

Summary

CME Group beats Forge Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forge Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products. The company also provides clearing house services, including clearing, settling, and guaranteeing futures and options contracts, and cleared swaps products traded through its exchanges; and trade processing and risk mitigation services. In addition, the company offers a range of market data services, including real-time and historical data services. It serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. CME Group Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

